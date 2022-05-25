Roads reopened after early morning West End crash

Roads in Winnipeg’s West End are now reopened following an early morning crash on Wednesday.

According to Winnipeg police, the two-vehicle crash took place on Wednesday morning around 3 a.m. at the intersection of St. Matthews Avenue and Ingersoll Street.

St. Matthews Avenue between Sherburn Street and Ingersoll Street was closed, but has since reopened.

At this time, police do not have information on whether anyone was hurt in the crash.