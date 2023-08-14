Roads reopened in Kingsville area after crash

A section of road in Essex County has reopened following a two-vehicle crash Sunday evening.

First responders were called to the scene on Road 3 west at McCain Sideroad in Kingsville around 6:05 p.m.

Three people were sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, Road 3 west was closed between County road 23 and County Road 29 and McCain Sideroad was closed between County Road 18 and County Road 2 west.

All road were reopened around 10 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing.