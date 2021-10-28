Roads reopened, power restored after crash in North Dumfries
Staff
CTVNewsKitchener.ca
Kings Road at Roseville Road and Reichert Drive at New Dundee Road reopened after a crash in North Dumfries on Thursday.
Roadways were closed for several hours while police investigated the scene.
Waterloo regional police tweeted about the collision around 8:30 p.m. There is no information on the cause of the crash or if anyone was injured.
Utility company Energy+ tweeted that a collision in the area involved a car hitting a hydro pole, knocking out electricity to 247 customers.
Power was restored around 9:30 p.m.
The roads are now reopened.
Thank you for your patience.
