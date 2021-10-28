Roads reopened, power restored after crash in North Dumfries

Kings Road at Roseville Road and Reichert Drive at New Dundee Road reopened after a crash in North Dumfries on Thursday.

Roadways were closed for several hours while police investigated the scene.

Waterloo regional police tweeted about the collision around 8:30 p.m. There is no information on the cause of the crash or if anyone was injured.

Utility company Energy+ tweeted that a collision in the area involved a car hitting a hydro pole, knocking out electricity to 247 customers.

Power was restored around 9:30 p.m.

The roads are now reopened.



Thank you for your patience. https://t.co/4loKEIQTBS