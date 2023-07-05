Roads, residences part of ongoing flood recovery in Edmundston-area
A temporary one-lane bridge will be built across a washed-out portion of Route 120, as clean up continues in northwestern New Brunswick from last week's heavy rain event.
The current Route 120 detour adds about 35 minutes of driving time to downtown Edmundston.
Jacques Doiron, the municipality's emergency measures coordinator, says construction of the temporary bridge will begin this week. There's no firm word on when the span will be finished.
Residents of one home on Route 120 remain displaced, due to a landslide on their property.
There has been no reports of injuries from Thursday's heavy rain event.
"It caught everybody by surprise," says Edmundston Mayor Eric Marquis. "Over 80 millimetres of rain (fell) in an hour, so it hit us pretty hard."
Marquis says most damage is being reported from the Saint-Jacques area, with flooded basements and sewage back-ups.
The New Brunswick government says the heavy rain event will qualify for its Disaster Financial Assistance program, with more details coming this week.
For the latest New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.
-
Monday may have set a global record for the hottest day ever. Tuesday broke itThe entire planet sweltered for the two unofficial hottest days in human recordkeeping Monday and Tuesday, according to University of Maine scientists at the Climate Reanalyzer project.
-
Campfire bans coming back for B.C. Coast, InteriorCampfire bans are coming back into effect for B.C.'s South Coast, Vancouver Island and the Interior.
-
-
Windsor resident celebrates $85,696 Lotto Max winA Windsor man is celebrating after winning a Lotto Max second prize of $85,696.70.
-
Two children seriously hurt in Timmins boating collisionFew details are available, but two children, ages 8 and 9, were seriously injured in a boating collision Tuesday evening in Timmins.
-
Expect an increased police presence downtown Windsor todayResidents can expect to see an increased police presence downtown as the Windsor Police Service continues its summer safety initiative in the area.
-
New technology to help Winnipeg police search through hours of videoA new investment from the Manitoba government will equip the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) with technology that allows them review hours of video in minutes.
-
Heat warnings continue across northeast Ont.With the humidex expected to hit 40 C on Wednesday, Environment Canada has extended heat warnings for communities across northeastern Ontario.
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Turning up the heatAfter starting the month with some "cooler" conditions, temperatures made it back into the low 20s Tuesday and we'll hit the mid 20s in the city this afternoon.