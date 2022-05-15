Roads washed out near Duck Mountain Provincial Park
Two roads near Duck Mountain Provincial Park have been left impassable after flood waters completely washed them out.
The province confirmed Provincial Roads 366 and 367 have been closed, along with PTH 10 near Pine River and PTH 10 near Mafeking.
"Roads are closed due to washouts and water on the road," a provincial spokesperson told CTV News in an email. "Snow melt or runoff and intensity and amount of precipitation in a short period of time contributed to these conditions."
Video of the washout on PR 366 north of Grandview submitted to CTV News shows a channel of rushing water which has destroyed a section of the roadway as more water flows over the remaining road.
Video shows a similar scene at PR 367 where the torrential water has eroded and collapsed the ground.
"At this time, before repairs can begin, waters have to recede before officials can assess road conditions and safety," the provincial spokesperson said.
The province said the roads are closed and travel is not advised.
More information about road closures in Manitoba can be found online.
-
Toronto students take to the streets to protest proposed program changesFrom admission criteria to areas of specialization – it's a major overhaul of the specialized educational programs offered by the Toronto District School Board.
-
Warrant issued for shooting suspect in death of Calgary mother of 5Calgary police said in a statement issued Mondaythey have identified a second suspect wanted in an incident that resulted in the death of a Calgary mother of five.
-
Lasting fatigue a symptom of long COVID, expert saysMany people who contracted COVID-19 during the sixth wave complained of lasting symptoms, sometimes known as long COVID, which Dr. Sohail Gandhi said can result in low energy or extreme fatigue.
-
June 27th Miracle organizers look to community to keep miracle aliveOrganizers of the world’s largest food drive are calling on residents to continue the miracle.
-
PC Leader Doug Ford, Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca square off at election debateThe Ontario election leaders' debate kicked off Monday night with Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford squaring off against Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca.
-
Sask. group calls for shared responsibility to prevent sexual violenceThe Regina and Area Sexual Assault Centre wants to shed light on the ways people are affected by sexual violence every day.
-
'Good people out there': Eddie Steele recovers stolen Grey Cup ring thanks to strangerFormer Edmonton Elk Eddie Steele has been reunited with his stolen Grey Cup ring.
-
-
Sask. addiction treatment centre for Indigenous girls gets permanent homeA Saskatchewan treatment centre for Indigenous girls from across Canada has found a permanent home on Muskoday First Nation.