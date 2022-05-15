Roads washed out near Duck Mountain Provincial Park

Two roads near Duck Mountain Provincial Park have been left impassable after flood waters completely washed them out.

The province confirmed Provincial Roads 366 and 367 have been closed, along with PTH 10 near Pine River and PTH 10 near Mafeking.

"Roads are closed due to washouts and water on the road," a provincial spokesperson told CTV News in an email. "Snow melt or runoff and intensity and amount of precipitation in a short period of time contributed to these conditions."

Video of the washout on PR 366 north of Grandview submitted to CTV News shows a channel of rushing water which has destroyed a section of the roadway as more water flows over the remaining road.

Video shows a similar scene at PR 367 where the torrential water has eroded and collapsed the ground.

"At this time, before repairs can begin, waters have to recede before officials can assess road conditions and safety," the provincial spokesperson said.

The province said the roads are closed and travel is not advised.

More information about road closures in Manitoba can be found online.