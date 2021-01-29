Setback turned to success for six people stranded on a snowy roadway in Oregon when a COVID-19 vaccine team returning from a clinic with unused doses gave them roadside shots. Man dead, woman in critical condition after shooting in Toronto's Summerhill neighbourhood A man is dead and a woman has been critically injured in a shooting in the city’s Summerhill neighbourhood. How North Dakota has been able to drop its COVID-19 case count As Manitoba continues to see cases lowering throughout the majority of the province, its neighbours to the south have also seen some success in the fight against COVID-19. Nanaimo nurse speaks on violent carjacking attempt in hospital parking lot A 60-year-old nurse says she believes she was just in the wrong place at the wrong time when a woman tried to violently steal her car on Wednesday night.