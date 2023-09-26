Roadwork and infrastructure projects bring detours and closures to Barrie streets

Navigating the City of Barrie over the past few months has been an ordeal as residents grapple with a multitude of ongoing roadwork and infrastructure projects that have transformed the streets into a labyrinth of detours and closures.

"It's absolutely ridiculous. I don't even know what to say. If you don't know the city, you better learn because you have to navigate around everywhere," said resident Susan Fox.

This summer has been one of the most significant and busiest times for roadwork and infrastructure development in Barrie's history.

The City is spending $128 million on infrastructure improvements and road work.

The intersection of Duckworth and Grove is one of the biggest projects underway at a cost of $23 million.

"We've closed Grove Street now for about four weeks until October 20, and they are doing the intersection work, which includes the storm sewers and then fully reconstructing the intersection with new curbs and new asphalt, as well as continuing to the south part of our project at Howard street," explained Dan Fox, an engineer and project manager for the City of Barrie.

Despite the inconvenience, the project is proceeding on budget and on schedule, with the entire undertaking slated to be done by the end of next year and paving finished by 2025.

Barrie is currently juggling 30 major projects.

Fortunately, the weather conditions in recent weeks have been on the side of crews.

"It's nice, at least it's not raining... it has been good," stated worker Immanuel Childs.

"We'll work into the cooler weather here, but as long as the rain and snow hold off, we'll continue to work," Fox noted.

The City says most of its major projects are still underway and will run into next year and, in some cases, beyond that.