Roadwork to begin on street where youth was fatally injured at Saanich crosswalk

The District of Saanich says safety upgrades are coming to a stretch of Cedar Hill Cross Road where a cyclist was recently injured in a collision, and where a teen suffered fatal injuries just several months ago.

The upgrades are coming to the section of Cedar Hill Cross Road near Merriman Drive, with construction starting on Feb. 16.

The safety upgrades include a new streetlight overtop of a crosswalk on Cedar Hill Cross Road near Merriman Drive, as well as new delineators on the centreline of the road on either side of the crosswalk.

The crosswalk's current round flashing beacons will also be replaced with new rectangular rapid flashing beacons, and new signage – including an advanced "crosswalk ahead" sign – and a sign that specifies "single file" traffic between vehicles and cyclists will be installed.

Saanich police also plan to install a temporary speed reader board near the intersection, and the district says it will add delineators to the sides of the road to separate it from the sidewalk.

'SHE WAS GRIEVING'

On Feb. 7, cyclist Paul O'Callaghan said he was struck by a trailer that was being towed by a truck near the crosswalk, resulting in a broken ankle.

"I just came round and I was aware of someone holding my hand and stroking my forehead and saying nice words to me," O'Callaghan told CTV News.

"Calming me down and saying 911 was on its way, we've called the police and the ambulance," he said. "She was just saying, 'Stay calm, stay safe, we're looking after you.'"

O'Callaghan was struck in the same area where 16-year-old Kaydence Borque suffered fatal injuries after being struck by a car while walking at the marked crosswalk in December.

It turns out, it was Borque's mother, Crystal, who was by O'Callaghan's side after his crash last week.

"She had tears in her eyes and I thought, 'My goodness, why are you crying?' You know, thinking I had an injury somewhere else that I hadn't recognized," he said.

"And then she told me who she was and that resonated with me," said O'Callaghan. "What an amazing woman she was. At the time she was grieving – what happened to her was still fresh in her mind. It must've been a real flashback for her, so she was incredible."

Police say the driver of the truck stopped and spoke with police, and charges are not being laid.

O'Callaghan says he thinks safety upgrades are needed, considering two serious crashes occurred at the same intersection within three months.

The District of Saanich says it's listening to concerns.

"This work is in response to the community’s desire to see immediate safety improvements on this section of road," said Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes in a release Tuesday. "We heard you and we are taking action."

Work on the safety upgrades is expected to finish on Feb. 18 at a cost of $15,000 to $17,000. During construction, drivers should expect single lane traffic disruptions.