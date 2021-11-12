Robber caught after targeting the same Surrey bank twice in 2 weeks: RCMP

A bank robber has been identified and charged after hitting the same spot twice in less than two weeks, Mounties in Surrey say.

Officers with the detachment were first called to a bank in King George Boulevard in the city's Whalley neighbourhood on Oct. 16, when it was reported a man had made off with some cash.

The bank was not identified by police, but was near the intersection with 102 Avenue. There are Royal Bank of Canada, Bank of Montreal and CIBC branches at that location.

Police also did not say how much money the robber left with, but said he was gone by the time police arrived.

So they began their investigation, reviewing all video they were able to obtain from the area and finding a photo of the person they believed to be the robber.

The photo was sent to other police agencies, and a suspect was identified.

As police worked to get a warrant for the man's arrest, they were called to the same bank again for reports of another robbery.

It is unclear whether the man in that incident, which occurred Oct. 30, was able to get any money during the robbery, but again he evaded police.

According to Mounties, an investigation determined the same suspect was involved in both cases.

Charges were approved last week.

Jason Beherns, a resident of Surrey, is charged with two counts of robbery. A warrant was issued for his arrest, and he was brought into custody on Nov. 7, where he has remained since.

The allegations against Beherns have not been proven in court.

In a news release outlining the incidents, police said Friday that robberies like this are a priority not only because of the theft itself, but because of the "traumatic impact" they can have on victims.