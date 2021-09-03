Robber uses knife to threaten Richmond convenience store clerk; suspect charged

A suspect has been charged following a robbery reported in Richmond last month, Mounties say.

Officers were called to a convenience store on Williams Road the night of Aug. 22 for a report that a robbery was in progress.

The store's clerk told police a man with a knife had demanded money, and left with both cash and cigarettes.

The RCMP detachment said the clerk was right in following the demands, and that their actions "played a key role" in the arrest of a suspect.

Mounties said they got a detailed description of the person they were looking for, were able to track down a suspect a short time later.

Since that time, the RCMP said in a statement announcing the arrest Friday, a man named Edward Kurtis Carter has been charged.

The man, whose age and place of residence were not made public, was charged with one count of robbery, and has been released on a number of conditions.

One of those conditions is that he not possess any weapons.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with more information is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.