Robberies in Regina up 34% compared to 2022, report shows

A rise in robberies, crimes against people and property were highlighted during the latest Board of Police Commissioners meeting for the Regina Police Service (RPS).

In June of 2023 – there were 47 incidents of robbery reported. The statistic represents a 34 per cent increase from the year previous, according to the monthly report.

Guns were not used in the vast majority of cases.

“What we’ve been seeing with robberies is what we’d classify as street robberies,” acting Chief of Police Lorilee Davies explained.

“So they’re not robberies of a business or anything along those lines – but I think for the most part they’ve been robberies that involve assault or physical force.”

Compared to June of 2022, there has been a 25 per cent increase in crimes against people (or an increase of 345 incidents) and a 12 per cent increase in crimes against property, reflecting an increase of 640 reported incidents over 2022.

However, RPS reported an overall decrease of 9.4 per cent vehicle theft across the city.

“The Regina Police Service in conjunction with its partners in the Stolen Auto Strategy continues to pay constant attention to this issue,” the report read.

In total, RPS received a total of 7,878 calls for service in June, which marked a year to date increase of 11.8 per cent.

- With files from CTV News' Hallee Mandryk.