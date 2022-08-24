Robberies in Saskatoon up 117 per cent: SPS report

Theft, domestic disputes, and property crime is on the rise in Saskatoon.

According to the 2022 Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) business plan, there have been substantially more calls about robbery, domestic disputes and crimes against property.

The document was part of the Aug.18th meeting of the Saskatoon Board of Police Commissioners (SBPC).

INCREASE IN ROBBERIES

The mid-year update of the business plan shows that robbery numbers are up 117 per cent.

In 2021, there were 57 robberies reported and 92 armed robberies, compared to 57 armed robberies and 124 robberies in the first six months of 2022.

DOMESTIC DISPUTES ON THE RISE

Domestic disputes in 2022 have seen a 56 per cent increase from 2021.

In 2021 there were 172 domestic disputes, the SPS business plan states. In 2022, that rose to 269 complaints in the first six months of the year.

PROPERTY CRIMES

Property crimes are up 14 per cent from 2021, police statistics show.

The business plan indicates there have been 7,727 crimes against property in the first half of 2022 compared to 6,755 in 2021.

Delving into specific property crimes, the business plan reveals there were 3,266 complaints of theft under $5,000 so far in 2022 compared with 2,667 calls in 2021.

Mischief or willful damage is the second largest property crime in Saskatoon for 2022 with 1,193 complaints compared to 1,141 for 2021.

Fraud, break and enters, and vehicle thefts round out the top five crimes in Saskatoon, according to the SPS business plan.

The SPS 2022 business plan outlines 10 goals that align with the 2020-2024 strategic plan. There are 32 strategies and 145 activities defined to achieve these goals.

“SPS members continue to be the difference as they deal with very difficult situations and must remain cognizant of the safety of the public as well as themselves and their own families. Our people continue to face these challenges with innovative and effective solutions to continually improve public safety,” the SBPC agenda stated.