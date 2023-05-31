Robbery, assault, resisting arrest charges laid in Grande Prairie, Alta.

A 26-year-old man of "no fixed address" is facing five charges after he allegedly assaulted a store employee and threatened them with a knife in northwestern Alberta.

Grande Prairie RCMP were called to a business in the area of 99 Avenue and 92 Street on Monday at 9:56 p.m.

"A male suspect entered the business and attempted to steal items but was confronted by an employee," Sgt. Shawn Graham wrote in a Wednesday news release.

"An altercation took place in which the suspect assaulted the employee and threatened to use a knife…The victim sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the assault."

The suspect left the business but was arrested in the area.

Police said he fled on foot but was found with the help of a police dog.

The suspect is charged with: robbery, assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon and two counts of resisting arrest.

He has been remanded into custody and was scheduled to appear in court in Grande Prairie on Wednesday.