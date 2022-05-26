iHeartRadio

Robbery in Conestoga Mall area under investigation

Waterloo regional police at Conestoga Mall. (Dave Petitt/CTV Kitchene) (May 25, 2022)

Waterloo regional police are investigating a robbery in the area of Waterloo's Conestoga Mall.

Officers were called to the shopping centre Wednesday evening for reports of a robbery at a business.

Police say no injuries have been reported.

Anyone who was in the area around 8 p.m. Wednesday is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service or Crime Stoppers with information or video.

