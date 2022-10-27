Robbery in Kitchener sparks 'active investigation' in Dorchester, Ont., hold and secure order lifted for schools

OPP and Waterloo police handled an “active investigation” in Dorchester that put several schools under a hold and secure order for several hours on Thursday.

According to a tweet from OPP West Region, Middlesex County OPP assisted Waterloo Regional Police with an “active investigation” in Dorchester.

Waterloo police confirmed to CTV News Wednesday afternoon that the police response in Dorchester stemmed from a robbery earlier in the day in Kitchener.

Few details are known at this time, but early in the afternoon Lord Dorchester Secondary School and other area elementary schools were put under a hold and secure order by the Thames Valley District School Board as a precaution.

All hold and secure orders at the impacted schools have been lifted, OPP confirmed to CTV News London early Thursday evening.

Neighbours in the area of Canterbury Drive and Sherwood Crescent tell CTV News London that OPP officers arrived in the neighbourhood around 2:20 p.m., and saw the canine unit walk down Sherwood Crescent.

OPP also say that all resources have cleared and Waterloo police will be handling the investigation.

It is unknown whether the suspects have been apprehended by police at this time.

OPP say updates regarding the incident will be provided when available.

The investigation continues.

