Robbery investigation continues: RPS requests assistance
Staff
CTVNewsRegina.ca
The Regina Police Service (RPS) is asking the public for help with an ongoing investigation into a robbery in Regina late Monday morning.
Officers were called to a business on the 200 block of Victoria Avenue for a report of a robbery just before 12 p.m., according to a release from the RPS.
Police learned that a man went into the business with a serrated knife, took money from the till and left on foot.
The suspect is described as being six feet tall with a slim build. He was wearing a grey windbreaker, grey pants and sunglasses.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 306-777-6500 or Regina Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
