Robbery involving knife outside Cherryhill Mall
CTVNewsLondon.ca Digital Producer
Kristylee Varley
A St. Catharines man has been charged after a reported robbery in London.
Around 6:45 p.m. on Thursday, police were called to the parking lot outside Cherryhill Village Mall on Oxford Street after witnesses reported that a man with a knife was demanding items from another man.
A description of the suspect was given to police and they were able to make an arrest shortly after.
The victim, who officers believe was not known to the suspect, has not been located and police are asking anyone with information to contact police.
A 26-year-old man has been charged with assault with intent to steal, disguise with intent and breach of probation.
