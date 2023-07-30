Robbery suspect sought after threatening to kill store employee
Sarnia police are requesting the public’s help in apprehending a suspect who allegedly robbed a store and threatened to kill an employee while holding a knife early Sunday morning.
According to the Sarnia Police Service, at 5:19 a.m. on Sunday police and the OPP Canine Unit responded to the area of Cathcart Boulevard and Colborne Road for a report of a robbery.
Police said a suspect had entered a convenience store and while holding a knife threatened to kill an employee. The suspect then demanded money, and after they received it, left the store and ran away.
The suspect is described as having a slim build, wearing a black sweater with white detailing on the shoulders, grey jogging pants, tan coloured work boots and a wolf mask.
Police have released an image of the suspect to the public hoping they can be identified. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sarnia Police Service at 519-344-8861 ext. 0 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
-
Person punched in apparent homophobic incident in GuelphGuelph police are investigating after someone was allegedly punched in the face in what police are describing as an apparent hate-related incident.
-
Death of missing Alberta woman a homicide: policePolice say the death of a missing Alberta woman is a homicide.
-
N.S. man, 26, charged after collision in BrightonA 26-year-old man has been charged following a two-vehicle crash in Brighton, N.S.
-
Dissenting N.B. Tories fail first step to oust Premier Blaine Higgs as party leaderThe president of New Brunswick's Progressive Conservative party says a push for a leadership review of Premier Blaine Higgs hasn't overcome the first hurdle.
-
Parole denied for Sask. man who killed couple and injured his own daughter in impaired driving crashA man convicted in the impaired driving death of a Saskatchewan couple has had his request for parole denied.
-
Police release video of Kitchener sexual assault suspectWaterloo regional police have released a video of a person they’re trying to identify in connection to an alleged sexual assault in Kitchener’s Forest Hill neighbourhood last month.
-
Toronto implements first phase of its High Park car-free planThe way people access and get around Toronto’s largest public park is changing.
-
B.C. lawyer faces 6th suspension of his 36-year career for working while under a banA B.C. lawyer is facing a three-month suspension and a hefty fine over his failure to comply with a previous ban on his practice.
-
Cyclist in hospital after collision with pickup truck in northeastern P.E.I.A cyclist is recovering in hospital after a collision with a pick up truck in northeastern Prince Edward Island.