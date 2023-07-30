Robbery suspect sought after threatening to kill store employee

Sarnia police are requesting the public’s help in apprehending a suspect who allegedly robbed a store and threatened to kill an employee while holding a knife early Sunday morning.

According to the Sarnia Police Service, at 5:19 a.m. on Sunday police and the OPP Canine Unit responded to the area of Cathcart Boulevard and Colborne Road for a report of a robbery.

Police said a suspect had entered a convenience store and while holding a knife threatened to kill an employee. The suspect then demanded money, and after they received it, left the store and ran away.

The suspect is described as having a slim build, wearing a black sweater with white detailing on the shoulders, grey jogging pants, tan coloured work boots and a wolf mask.

Police have released an image of the suspect to the public hoping they can be identified. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sarnia Police Service at 519-344-8861 ext. 0 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.