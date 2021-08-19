Robbery suspect who carried 'designer brand' messenger bag sought in Pitt Meadows, RCMP say
Police in Pitt Meadows are asking the public for help identifying a person of interest in a robbery that took place in the city last week.
The incident occurred at a business in the 19800 block of Lougheed Highway on Aug. 9, between 4 and 5 p.m., Ridge Meadows RCMP said in a news release.
Police did not say what type of business was robbed, or whether the suspect was successful in taking money or goods.
The block mentioned is located at the interchange between Lougheed Highway and Golden Ears Way, and includes Meadowtown shopping centre.
Police said the person of interest, who they also described as a suspect, is a white man with short brown hair. He stands approximately 5'7" tall and was wearing blue jeans and a light grey, hooded pullover shirt, police said, adding that he was wearing "a brown, designer brand, messenger-style bag."
Surveillance images provided by RCMP show the man wearing sunglasses and a cloth face mask.
Police said anyone who recognizes the man in the images or has dash cam video from the area around the time of the robbery should contact Ridge Meadows RCMP and cite file number 21-16254. Tips can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers.
-
COVID-19 WCB claims make up 11.3 per cent of all claims in 2021Health-services workers have filed more than 4,000 Workers Compensation Board claims related to COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
-
When is Alberta going to see pandemic data and modelling? Hinshaw offers no new timelineAfter promising to release pandemic modelling and data Thursday evening, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health apologized for it not being available and said her team remains committed to ensuring it is publicly available.
-
No On-Reserve Voting For October Referenda, Senate Election in AlbertaIndigenous people won't be able to vote on reserve in the upcoming plebiscites and senate elections happening the same day as municipal elections on Oct. 18, Alberta Municipal Affairs has confirmed.
-
Man charged following July vandalism incident of Wasaga Beach Pride crosswalkOne man is facing charges in connection to a vandalism incident of a pride crosswalk in Wasaga Beach.
-
Two men charged after stolen trailer and pick-up truck located by Wood Buffalo RCMPA pair of men from Edmonton face multiple charges, including for possessing explosives and meth, after RCMP located them driving a reportedly stolen truck and trailer.
-
Muslim group holds 'ask me anything' session in Saskatoon to dispel misconceptions some have about faithMembers of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association (AMYA) were in front of city hall, hoping to have discussions with people walking by, displaying signs such as “I am a Muslim, ask me anything.”
-
Other people without homes in Halifax fear city is coming for them nextThe day after police and municipal workers forced some people living on public property to leave, others who are doing the same wonder if they're next.
-
'They have to be prepared at a moment's notice': Tow truck driver course offered in Canada for 1st timeDriving a tow truck is one of the most dangerous jobs on the road. Now, those who do it in Canada can receive the highest level of training.
-
Man suffers life-altering injuries following crash in Georgian Bay TownshipOPP have closed a roadway near Georgian Bay following a single-vehicle crash Thursday evening.