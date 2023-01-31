Robbery victim allegedly chased by pipe-wielding man outside New Westminster bank: police

A man in New Westminster was robbed after withdrawing cash from an ATM on Friday, according to police, who are hoping the public can help locate the suspect.

The victim called 911 in the early morning hours of Jan. 27 to report he had been chased down by a male armed with a pipe outside a downtown bank, the New Westminster Police Department revealed Tuesday.

“The suspect fled with the victim’s money. Officers rushed to the scene, but the suspect was not located. Thankfully, the victim escaped unharmed,” reads a statement issued by NWPD.

Sgt. Justin Thom told CTV News that about $300 in cash was stolen from the 45-year-old victim.

Police say the suspect is not known to the victim, and was last seen wearing a yellow jacket and a black, medical-style facemask.

“This incident is upsetting and, understandably, some people feel vulnerable using an ATM,” Thom said in the statement.

“If you ever observe suspicious vehicles or people, leave the area and return during regular business hours. The presence of other customers and staff lowers the risk of these personal robberies occurring.”

Anyone with information about the alleged attack is encouraged to call New Westminster police at 604-525-5411.