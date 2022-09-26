Robbery with 'edged weapon' investigated at Leamington store

OPP officers are searching for a suspect after an alleged armed robbery at a store in Leamington.

Police responded to a 911 emergency call for a robbery at a business near the intersection of Seacliff Drive West and Erie Street South on Monday at 4:18 a.m.

Officers say it was determined that a lone male entered a business and brandished an edged weapon and demanded money. Police say the male was confronted and then fled on foot.

The employee in the store was not physically injured during this incident.

The suspect was described as a white male, , 5'7" to 5'8" in height, thin build- approximately 180 lbs. grey backpack, wearing a black hoodie, grey jeans and black shoes.

The investigation is continuing.

The Leamington OPP Detachment with the assistance of the Essex County OPP Crime Unit is continuing to investigate and is asking anyone in the area with video surveillance systems from a residence or a business in the area to check their footage to see if they captured the suspect in this incident. Please call police at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.