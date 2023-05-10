Robert De Niro, at 79, becomes a father for the 7th time
Robert De Niro has welcomed another child. The 79-year-old is now the father of seven.
A representative for De Niro confirmed the birth to The Associated Press on Tuesday but said no other details or statement were expected.
The Oscar winner is also a parent to Drena, 51, and Raphael, 46, from his first marriage; and twins, Julian and Aaron, 27; Elliot, 24; and Helen Grace, 11, from his second marriage.
De Niro is currently promoting the new comedy "About My Father," which opens on May 26.
De Niro is a two-time Oscar winner for his supporting role in "The Godfather: Part II" and best actor in "Raging Bull." In 2011, he was also honoured with the Golden Globes' Cecil B. DeMille Award for his impact on the world of entertainment and awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom five years later.
