Robert Dwyer upholds father's legacy for Terry Fox Foundation

The family of Barrie's million-dollar-man, Will Dwyer, is carrying on his legacy this weekend, raising money for the Terry Fox Foundation.

For the second year, Robert Dwyer will lead the fundraising efforts following the passing of his father last year.

Will Dwyer participated in 41 Terry Fox Runs and is known as the ultimate door-to-door canvasser.

Before his death at age 96 on May 8, 2022, Dwyer pledged to raise $2 million for the foundation, and now his son, Robert, is carrying that torch, collecting donations Saturday morning at the Barrie Farmers' Market at City Hall on Collier Street.

He calls the role an honour after the success of his father.

"I've seen the impact that it has made over the years. Dad's got several letters from children, people and just supporters encouraging him to keep going and keep continuing and that he will get there," Dwyer said.

Anyone wishing to donate to the Terry Fox Foundation can do so in person or online.