Robert Leeming deleted texts, photos of victims the day they were reported missing: testimony
The trial of a Calgary man who admits he killed his girlfriend and who is being tried in her young daughter's death has heard that he deleted texts and photos from his cellphone the same day the two were reported missing.
Former Calgary police constable Ian Whiffin from the digital forensics team testified Tuesday at the second-degree murder trial of Robert Leeming.
Whiffin says all texts between Leeming and Jasmine Lovett, as well as 30 photos of her and her toddler, were deleted from Leeming's phone on April 23, 2019.
That same day, Lovett and 22-month-old Aliyah Sanderson were reported missing by a relative after they failed to show up for a family dinner.
Their bodies were found a couple of weeks later buried in a shallow grave in a day-use area in Kananaskis Country, west of Calgary.
A medical examiner has testified both were subjected to blunt force trauma while Lovett was also shot in the head.
