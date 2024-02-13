Robert Plant, Alison Krauss to headline Edmonton Folk Music Festival

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss will headline the 45th Edmonton Folk Music Festival this summer, a get that is one of the "most exciting" in the event's history, according to an organizer.

As the headliner, Plant and Krauss will close the four-day festival on Aug. 11.

Plant was the lead singer and lyricist of Led Zeppelin until the band broke up in 1980, after which he launched a solo career.

He has never performed at Edmonton's folk mustic festival before, whereas Krauss, an American bluegrass-country singer and fiddler, performed with Union Station in 2005.

The duo are behind the critically acclaimed 2007 album Raising Sand, a fusion of their respective genres.

They collaborated again on their 2021 album Raise the Roof.

Plant and Krauss' Edmonton show will be one three Canadian dates on their North American tour, announced Tuesday and called the "Can't Let Go" tour. After Edmonton, Plant and Krauss will perform on Aug. 13 and 14 in Vancouver.

The festival's full lineup will be revealed on May 28 and tickets will go on sale June 1.

"I think it's a really, really good lineup," festival producer Terry Wickham told CTV News Edmonton after the announcement. "We have some headliners, too, on Thursday. We'll have another one on Friday. We've got lots of Grammy Award winners and we have lots of new up-and-coming artists, so it's a real mix. And I think we can keep everybody happy."