Robert Steven Wright found guilty in Renee Sweeney murder

CTV News has learned the jury in the Robert Steven Wright, 43, has found him guilty of second-degree murder in the stabbing death of Renee Sweeney in Sudbury, Ont., on Jan. 27, 1998.

He was arrested and charged with her murder in December 2018 and has been in jail since.

A second-degree murder conviction in Canada comes with an automatic life in prison sentence, with parole eligibility between 10 to 25 years as decided by a judge.

After five weeks of testimony, that began Feb. 21, a Sudbury jury of 12 started deliberating Tuesday after one alternate jury member was excused.

CTV News learned it reached a verdict shortly before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Extra police have been deployed to the courthouse and four additional officers outside searching everyone's bags as they enter.

Three officers are standing by Wright inside the courtroom.

The defendant's family is in the courtroom.

The jury was led into the courtroom at 4:12 p.m. and delivered their guilty verdict.

Less than 10 minutes later, Justice Robbie Gordon sent them back out to come up with a sentencing recommendation.

Shortly after 4:30 p.m., the jury returned to the courtroom to deliver its recommendations of Wright serve 20 to 25 years in custody before he is eligible for parole, less time served in pre-trial custody.

Gordon released the jury and reminded members it is against the law to talk about anything that was discussed during deliberations with anyone unless called to testify in court.

Defence attorney Michael Lacy told CTV News Wright will appeal the conviction.

