Roberta Place PSW fighting for his life approved for double lung transplant

A personal support worker for Barrrie's Roberta Place Long Term Care, who contracted COVID-19 and spent months fighting for his life in hospital, has been approved for a double lung transplant.

Edwin Ng, 48, tested positive for the virus on Jan. 13, 2021, soon after he was taken to Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) and moved to the ICU, where he was put on a ventilator.

Ng has since been transferred to Toronto General Hospital where he remains on a ventilator and an extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO), or artificial lung.

In a letter posted to social media on Saturday, Ng's wife Samantha Samson Ng said her husband had been prioritized for a double lung transplant.

The family will be notified once an organ match has been confirmed.

Edwin Ng worked as a PSW at Roberta Place for 18 years.