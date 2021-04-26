Roberta Place PSW receives new set of lungs

A long-time personal support worker for Roberta Place, sickened by COVID-19 during an outbreak at the Barrie long-term care home, is recovering from a double lung transplant.

Edwin Ng's family tells CTV News the 48-year-old father of three underwent surgery on Sunday.

His son Joey calls the nine-hour surgery a success and says his dad should be able to sit up by Tuesday.

Ng first experienced symptoms of COVID-19 on Jan. 11 and tested positive for the virus two days later. By Jan. 21, he was in intensive care in a Toronto hospital and on a ventilator.

Ng is one of more than 200 people infected in the six-week-long COVID-19 outbreak at Roberta Place. Seventy-one deaths were linked to the fast-moving spread of cases, including the B.1.1.7 variant.

Joey Ng says his family remains grateful for community support. A in support of Ng and his family has raised more than $40,000.