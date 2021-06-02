Roberta Place PSW survives 5 month battle with COVID-19, returns home

Edwin Ng arrived home after nearly five months in the hospital fight for his life as dozens of masked people cheered from the street outside his Barrie home on Wednesday.

"The community wants to show him that we've been behind him the whole time," said LeighAnne Johnston, a family friend. "This is a way for us to say we're here for you, and it takes a village."

The Roberta Place personal support worker contracted COVID-19, along with more than 230 other staff members and residents, when an outbreak of the virus devastated the long-term care home in January.

Seventy-one people died.

Ng, a 48-year-old husband, father and grandfather, tested positive on Jan. 13 and was admitted to the hospital. He was soon on a ventilator and transferred to a Toronto hospital in grave condition.

Ng underwent a double lung transplant but was determined to survive, saying he never gave up hope.

"I strongly believed it. God will provide when you ask, amen," Ng said from his wheelchair, surrounded by family and friends.

A GoFundMe campaign in support of the Ng family has raised $42,680 to date.