Robinson-Huron chiefs challenge Metis government recognition

A group of Robinson-Huron chiefs is calling on the Government of Canada to cease all actions relating to the recognition of the Metis government and the self-government implementation agreement signed earlier this year.

The Robinson Huron Waawiindamaagewin (RHW) is challenging the historical existence of "distinct Metis communities" within Robinson-Huron territory.

Batchewana First Nation Chief Dean Sayers said the federal government and the Metis Nation of Ontario are trying to push through legislation that will encroach on the rights of First Nations communities.

"When did the original people of these lands give the right to Canada or the Crown to determine who gets rights, who gets access to land, who gets access to hunting, who gets access to fishing?" Sayers said.

"We as the original people have an inherent obligation to look after the natural resources."

A representative from the Metis Nation of Ontario was not available for comment as of deadline.