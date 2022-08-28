Robinson St. blaze contained to single apartment: Regina fire

Members of the Regina Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) responded to a report of a kitchen fire late Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to the blaze on the 3800 block of Robinson St. at 4:56 p.m. according to a Tweet by RFPS.

Crews were able to contain the fire to the kitchen of a single suite.

However, a “significant” amount of smoke had to be ventilated from the surrounding apartment building.

Firefighters completed a search of the building after the fire was put out. No injuries were reported.

