Robots to be used to research senior isolation

North Bay’s Canadore College is launching a new research project to study the effect social robots can have with older adults.

'Mindy' and 'Mork' are the names to the two robots who will be interacting with seniors to study the effects of social isolation.

The Village at Canadore College will be using the two robots in a project called “The Use of Companion Social Robots with Older Adults: A Pilot Study Examining Impacts on Social Isolation, Social Inclusion, and Perceived Loneliness.”

Student in programs that work with seniors will be partnered with these robots in seniors‘ settings.

"It can be a source of entertainment. They (seniors) can listen to music. There are games and different apps. They can do zoom calls with the robot," said Social Sciences Faculty and Primary Investigator Anna-Liisa Mottonen. "I’m looking forward to getting started and seeing some results."

The project will take place at two sites. One older adult residence site will only use tablets with the same programming while the other uses the robots.

"Our population in general, we are an aging population," said the school’s President and CEO George Burton. "We see this being applicable not only in seniors’ homes but private homes or settings where people want to gather."

Both robots can speak English and French when programmed. Pictures can be also be uploaded through the technology.

The project is funded in part by the Government of Canada’s New Horizons for Seniors Program and the Retired Teachers of Ontario District 43 and 44 are collaborating on the project with a $5,000 community grant to kickstart the project.

Members of the organization were inspired by how the robots helped a woman’s mother who was dealing with social isolation.

"A lady that was promoting this down south, she told the story of taking the robot into her mother’s facility and she took it into show her mother but in the lounge, when she had the robot doing little songs, the whole place just came to life," said Retired Teachers of Ontario District 43 President Douglas Bolger.

The project will start in March when COVID-19 restrictions are expected to ease. It will last about eight weeks.