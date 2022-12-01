Robson Square ice rink open for the season

Vancouver's only outdoor public skating rink opened for its 2022-23 season Thursday.

Dozens of students from Lord Kelvin Elementary School in New Westminster joined representatives from the provincial government, the Downtown Vancouver Business Improvement Association and sponsor Hudson's Bay Company for the season's inaugural skate at Robson Square.

The rink will be open daily through the end of February, weather permitting. Operating hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday to Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, with a few changes to the schedule on holidays.

More than 100,000 visitors skate at Robson Square each year, according to the province. Admission is free and skate rentals are $5.

"Skating at the Robson Square ice rink has become a treasured family ritual for thousands of British Columbians, providing a fun and affordable winter activity," said Lisa Beare, B.C.'s Minister of Citizens' Services and Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport in a statement Thursday.

"I encourage everyone to get their skates, gloves and toques, and enjoy this great outdoor activity in the heart of downtown Vancouver."