Robust turnout to COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Algoma
Algoma Public Health is continuing its COVID-19 vaccination efforts with thousands of appointments filled for its immunization clinic at GFL Memorial Gardens.
Since APH added more than 15,000 appointment slots at the clinic, officials said uptake has been strong.
Dr. John Tuinema, associate medical officer of health, received his third dose at the Memorial Gardens. He said the health unit is offering the Moderna vaccine for those 30 and older seeking their third dose. He said Moderna has proven effective regardless of what vaccine was received for a first and second dose.
Tuinema said it's important to note that a two-dose vaccination does not adequately protect against the Omicron variant. He said there are suspected cases of the variant in Algoma, but no cases are confirmed.
