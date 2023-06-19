Rock climber trapped on huge boulder
CTVNews.ca Barrie Producer
Cheryl Browne
A rock climbing adventure turned sour when the climber got trapped on a cliff Saturday.
The climber became trapped atop a large rock outcropping at the Singhampton Caves, 30-minutes east of Barrie.
His climbing partner called emergency services for assistance.
Fire Chief Scott Davison of Clearview Fire and Emergency Services said the man who climbed the stand-alone 50-foot boulder was unable to get back down safely.
"It was in a very remote area that crews had to utilize rope systems to gain access to," Davison said.
"Crews were able to bring the climber down with a ladder system," he said.
Davison said the man did not sustain injuries during his rock-climbing adventure.
