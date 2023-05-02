Rock crusher fell off tractor trailer and onto pickup truck in North Bay

A tractor-trailer carrying a rock crusher at the Highway 11/17 junction in North Bay lost its load, which fell onto the back of a pickup.

"There was a tractor-trailer travelling southbound on Hwy. 11 towards the 11/17 intersection and Algonquin, the tractor-trailer tried to make a left hand (turn) on the bypass towards Highway 11 south," Ontario Provincial Police told CTV News.

"While the trailer tried to make a turn, the load it was hauling let go and fell off the truck and rolled into a pickup."

The police are still investigating but said there were no injuries in the incident, which happened shortly before 10 a.m.

The road was closed briefly and is reopened.

OPP said no charges are pending at this time.