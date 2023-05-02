Rock crusher fell off tractor trailer and onto pickup truck in North Bay
CTVNorthernOntario.ca Lead Digital Content Specialist
Chelsea Papineau
A tractor-trailer carrying a rock crusher at the Highway 11/17 junction in North Bay lost its load, which fell onto the back of a pickup.
"There was a tractor-trailer travelling southbound on Hwy. 11 towards the 11/17 intersection and Algonquin, the tractor-trailer tried to make a left hand (turn) on the bypass towards Highway 11 south," Ontario Provincial Police told CTV News.
"While the trailer tried to make a turn, the load it was hauling let go and fell off the truck and rolled into a pickup."
The police are still investigating but said there were no injuries in the incident, which happened shortly before 10 a.m.
The road was closed briefly and is reopened.
OPP said no charges are pending at this time.
-
Trades apprentice in Timmins says cancellations holding him and others backJacob Laneville of Timmins is an apprentice, learning to become a read seal heavy duty equipment mechanic. He is employed full-time, but he wants to complete two more levels of training.
-
Saskatoon mayor keeping his distance from homeless shelter clashSaskatoon mayor Charlie Clark isn't putting himself in the middle of a controversy over the Saskatoon Tribal Council's Emergency Wellness Centre and a letter from one of his colleagues on council.
-
New healthcare centre brings various services to people living in Vancouver’s DTESPeople living in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside will be able to access a variety of health services all under one roof after a first-of-its kind facility officially opened its doors Wednesday.
-
'We think we'll prevail': Victoria Cannabis Buyers Club taking province, feds to courtThe Victoria Cannabis Buyers Club (VCBC) is taking the provincial and federal governments to court over continued raids and fines.
-
"This should be a homecoming": Whoop-Up Days to feature free admission, more events and activitiesWhoop-Up Days is Lethbridge's biggest summer event, drawing in around 23,000 visitors last year.
-
Camera Store says it was robbed of $30K worth of equipment in morning heistA Calgary camera shop was robbed Wednesday of an estimated $30,000 worth of equipment.
-
Ottawa River flooding touches every corner of the Ottawa ValleyAs water levels are expected to peak at the end of the week, every community along the Ottawa River in the Ottawa Valley is being impacted by flooding.
-
Hybrid shelter open, encampments remain with some unwilling to moveThe Region of Waterloo’s new tiny home hybrid shelter is now open, but what does it mean for encampments dotted across the region?
-
Ottawa firefighters quickly douse fire at Shepherds of Good HopeOttawa firefighters quickly brought a fire at an Ottawa shelter under control Wednesday afternoon.