Rock falls onto vehicle near Golden, B.C., kills 1 person
RCMP closed Highway 1 for a couple hours Friday afternoon after a rock fell onto a vehicle and killed one person in a canyon east of Golden, B.C.
Golden RCMP say they were notified about the incident, which occurred in Kicking Horse Canyon, around 3:50 p.m. on March 4.
Emergency crews, including EMS, the fire department and highway services, all responded to the scene.
"(They) worked together to get drivers out of the danger zone and prevent further injuries," RCMP said in a release.
One person was taken to the Golden & District Hospital in critical condition. On Sunday, RCMP confirmed they died as a result of their injuries. Their age and gender has not been released.
The highway was closed for approximately two hours following the incident so the scene could be cleared.
Officials thank the efforts of the crews who responded to the scene.
"The Golden RCMP would like to thank our partners for their hard work, and sincerely thank the citizens who came together to help those who were injured," said Cpl. Mike Wilson in a release.
"Our hearts go out to the (affected) families."
-
Bail review decision expected for 'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara LichA judge is expected to deliver a decision on a bail review for "Freedom Convoy" organizer Tamara Lich today.
-
-
Edmonton protesters call for no-fly zone over UkraineSupport for Ukraine continues in Alberta communities this weekend as more than a hundred people rallied for stronger action against Russia.
-
Kenney pushes for 'immediate' global ban on Russian energy exportsAlberta's premier says the world must boycott all oil and gas products from Russia amid its military invasion of Ukraine.
-
Homicide investigation underway after death of man in HamiltonHamilton police have launched a homicide investigation into the death of a man on Sunday.
-
Alberta calls for an end to 'pointless' federal COVID-19 travel restrictionsAlberta Premier Jason Kenney says a motion will be presented in the legislature to call on Ottawa to end "pointless" COVID-19 travel measures.
-
Beaver rescued by White Rock RCMP expected to recover, wildlife centre saysAn adolescent beaver found struggling in the ocean in White Rock on Thursday is expected to make a full recovery after being rescued by RCMP officers and taken to a local wildlife rehabilitation centre.
-
Youth arrested after theft, assault in Alberta and N.W.T. border town: RCMPRCMP arrested a 17-year-old youth in a town on the Alberta and Northwest Territories border after a three-day-long police operation.
-
Hundreds rally in downtown Vancouver in support of UkraineFor the third consecutive weekend, hundreds of people gathered in downtown Vancouver to protest the Russian invasion of Ukraine.