Rock Legend from Port Dover, Ont. gets hall of fame call

You may not know his name, but he’s performed alongside some of the all-time music greats.

Rory Dodd from Port Dover, Ont. is hall of fame worthy when you realize his resume.

“You walk into a studio and Lou Reed is sitting there, you walk into a studio and Billy Joel is there,” says Dodd from London, Ont. ahead of his Forest City London Music Awards (FCLMA) hall of fame induction.

Dodd’s voice is likely most well-known for signing the lyrics ‘Turn Around’ on the single Total Eclipse of the Heart by Bonnie Tyler.

However within the industry, he’s known as the backup vocalist for Meatloaf on his Bat out of Hell Album.

“The thing I'm most proud of was I had the number one-to-three songs in the country at the same time,” says Dodd.

“On the top 100 I had ‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’ at number one, I had ‘Making Love and Nothing at All’, and number two, and I had ‘Tell her about it’, with Billy and number three for six weeks.”

From the small town of Port Dover with 3,200 people to the Grammy Awards with Celine Dion for ‘It’s All Coming Back to Me Now,’ he’s also performed the national anthem at Madison Square Garden multiple times.

When the FCLMA expanded its catchment area, Dodd was an easy choice.

“The thing with the music industry is people that are out front are usually the ones that get recognized,” says Scotty Bollert of the FCLMA.

“There's so much stuff that goes on behind the scenes, the composers, the writers, background, vocalists, producers, all that stuff. So this is a point now where you see this man walk down the street a lot of times and nobody even knows who he is right? But he's the sound on every major rock hit and the third most selling record of all time worldwide Bat Out of Hell.”

Dodd has also avoided the spotlight, but he’s humbled to be a hall of fame inductee.

“It was just a wild ride and I enjoyed every minute of it,” says Dodd.