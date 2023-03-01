Rock legends KISS coming to Winnipeg as part of final tour

Winnipeggers can start preparing to rock and roll all night as rock legends are coming to town.

KISS announced the shows for the last leg of their final tour – The End of the Road tour – and Winnipeg made the list.

The makeup, pyrotechnics and rock music will roll into Winnipeg on Nov. 15, 2023, at Canada Life Centre and is one of nine Canadian cities on the list.

Gene Simmons, the band's co-founder and bass player, also has a special connection to Winnipeg, as he was gifted a key to the city in 2011.

Former councillor Gord Steeves presented Simmons with the key, an honour that Simmons said shocked him.

"I don't deserve any of it. I could certainly point to many, many more people who deserve it. Nicer people, more qualified people. More eloquent people. I have no idea. I keep winning the lottery," Simmons said in 2011 after receiving the key.

The tour starts on Oct. 29 in Austin, TX and finishes Dec. 2 in New York City. The first Canadian stop is in Vancouver on Nov. 8 and the last is in Toronto on Nov. 22.

Presale tickets will be available on March 6 for KISS Army members and the general sale will start on March 10 at 10 a.m.

The End of the Road tour started in January 2019.