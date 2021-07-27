Rock on: Council says no to earlier end to concerts in London
CTV News London Reporter
Daryl Newcombe
A staff recommendation that weeknight concerts held after Labour Day in Harris Park end at nine o'clock was rejected by a council committee Tuesday.
Councillor Shawn Lewis even drew comparisons to the town that banned dancing in the movie Footloose.
"This is London, not Bomont. Especially as we come out of the pandemic, I think our job is to be a little more Ren McCormack and not Reverend Moore."
The recommendation stemmed from multiple complaints received by City Hall about a series of weeknight concerts in September 2019.
Currently concerts can end at 11 p.m. in Harris Park.
Committee members said they will wait for a more fulsome analysis of the "special events bylaw," coming in 2022.
-
Stampede not a super-spreader event: AHSThe Stampede wasn't the super-spreader event people feared it might be, according to a statement released by the Stampede Tuesday.
-
Calling for mandatory masks in schools when children return in SeptemberStudents are set to return to classes in September, without a requirement to wear masks at school.
-
Evacuation order issue for properties near B.C.'s Bill Nye Mountain wildfireDozens of properties are under a just-issued evacuation order for an area northeast of Cranbrook, B.C. officials announced Tuesday evening.
-
Unknown number of British Columbians' personal information for sale online after health company extortedCTV News has learned the personal information of British Columbians has been leaked online, with an unknown number of people and agencies potentially still vulnerable, after a data breach at a mental health services provider.
-
Frank's RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning voluntarily recalled due to possible salmonella contaminationThe company that produces Frank's RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning has issued a voluntary recall of the product due to possible salmonella contamination.
-
Both sides back at table in Vale strikeUnited Steelworkers Local 6500 confirms talks with Vale continued Tuesday.
-
Penny Oleksiak wins bronze in 200-metre freestyle for sixth Olympic medalCanadian swimmer Penny Oleksiak has won a bronze medal in the women's 200-metre freestyle at the Tokyo Olympics.
-
New cutting edge facility in southern Alberta to create jobs, cut emissions by creating biofuel from wasteThe Alberta government is supporting Canary Biofuels, an Alberta-based biofuel producer, with a $4.7M grant through the province's Technology Innovation and Emissions Reductions (TIER) fund.
-
Waterloo Region groups pushing to get more girls involved in sportA new study from Canadian Women in Sport suggests one in four girls don’t plan to return to athletics post-pandemic.