Rock on the River event in Timmins is an economy booster

The Rock on the River event in Timmins is turning into a lucrative endeavour for the city, bringing hundreds of thousands of dollars in economic benefits.

Now in its seventh year, the event has turned into a two-day festival and is devoting one night to country music.

Set up was still underway Friday afternoon, but a big turnout of volunteers helped crews get ahead.

Organizers said the cancellation of some Air Canada flights put one band's appearance in jeopardy, but it was all worked out and the artist arrived in time.

That's good news for the hundreds of people who bought tickets.

"To be honest our budget is based on 2,200 people in attendance each night so we’re well over that," said John Olaveson, chair of the Timmins festivals and events committee.

"We’re about 300 over that each night so that's ... great for future years and we’re going to be able to keep carrying this thing and growing it bigger, bigger and bigger.”

The municipal accommodation tax (MAT) tourism fund committee also views Rock on the River as an economic driver and is giving the festivals and events committee $200,000.

“You know this year the economic spinoffs will be about $575,000, although I understand that their tickets sales are up so it could go a lot higher," said Noella Rinaldo, a member of the MAT committee.

"In the last three years, the spinoff is a little under $2 million, which is wonderful. And that’s only the tourist dollars, that’s not the event itself, renting equipment or facilities or anything like that. That’s simply the economic spinoff of tourists in the town so that really is a benefit to the city.”

Organizers also included a number of free family-oriented events in the park to ensure no one was left out of the festival if they couldn't attend the nighttime shows.