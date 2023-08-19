Rock the Bullet tailgate party looks to help the Sudbury community Sunday

A fundraising party is planned for Sunday in Greater Sudbury as organizers look to assist community groups that help the city’s homeless and those affected by the opioid crisis.

The Rock the Bullet tailgate party will feature live music, a penny table, hourly giveaways, a silent auction and more.

Hosted by Silver Bullet at their Silver Bullet 2.0 location on the corner of Lasalle Boulevard and Falconbridge Road, organizers told CTV News the event will support two groups who are working to help the city’s most vulnerable.

“This is our third annual fundraiser it's something we hope to continue doing for years to come,” said Silver Bullet general manager Amanda Burton.

“Actually – it started in memorial to my brother who we lost to an opioid overdose three years ago and we have the space and our hearts are full and we just want to give back to the community.”

This year’s event will support Mama Nat and Kaylee's Outreach and Sudbury Outreach Support, also know as SOS.

Silver Bullet staff said, in a recent social media post, that Natalie and Kaylee have been walking and driving the streets of the city both day and night – they started using a small wagon but have since upgraded to using Natalie’s now well-known jeep.

“We chose these ladies as our organization this year for several reasons… they are not government funded – everything they do is from the kindness in theirs hearts and their own pockets – (and) Kaylee is a high school student who has discovered her passion for helping others. She works part-time and spends most of her own paycheck to help those who (she says) need it more than her.”

In an earlier post, Silver Bullet wrote about how much SOS does for the “unhoused, under housed and seniors in the downtown core.”

“During the winter months they provide a hot meal and snacks, in spring and summer they provide snacks and drinks,” they wrote.

“This group has been providing this service for 3 winter seasons, and this is their 3rd summer. They service between 150 - 200 people each week.”

Silver Bullet said SOS relies solely on donations from the community.

“This (the tailgate party) will help us prepare for winter purchasing snacks and hand warmers and gloves and mitts and long underwear,” said SOS founder Denise Sandul.

“Things that are not donated that my volunteers and my family takes out of their own pocket. So we really appreciate it it's going to make a big difference for us this winter.”

Rock the Bullet will be held Aug. 20 from noon to 10:00 p.m. – rain or shine, said organizers.

Admission to the event is free but organizers are accepting monetary donations or pre-packages snacks, bottled water and used clothing or blankets.

“It is a free event,” said Silver Bullet staff.

“But we humbly ask that you bring a donation of some kind – like the Beatles said ‘we get by with a little help from our friends.’"

Helping Hands Family Mission help get the donations for started for Rock the Bullet with a van load of snacks and personal hygiene products earlier this month.

For more information on the event – including a full schedule of entertainment, visit their event page on social media.

– With files from CTV News Northern Ontario videojournalist Alana Everson