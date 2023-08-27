Rock the Dock is a hit in Echo Bay

A new marina in Echo Bay, east of Sault Ste. Marie, made unique use of its waterfront Saturday by holding a concert for people on the water.

The Rock the Dock concert was hosted by the Trahan family as unofficial opening for the LakeHouse – the newly renovated marina and event centre located on Lake George near Lake Huron.

While this affair is a first for the area organizers said hope to make it a fixture for the community for years to come.

This first event featured local artist Mark Tarantini preforming for those on the water enjoying the sunshine.

"We've never done anything like this before,” said Tarantini.

“Indoor, outdoor, this is amazing. We're on a dock floating on the water, we've got boats in front of us, and people floating in kayaks, it’s incredible."

The concert also served as a fundraiser, with launch fees for boats going towards the Algoma 4-H Association and members of the organization collecting donations on the water.

"We get a lot of support from the Echo Bay community so we figured we'd try and find somebody local, and they're youth,” said organizer André Trahan.

“It’s always good to invest in youth, right,” added his wife Monika.

Representatives from the local 4-H chapter told CTV news they were grateful that the LakeHouse thought of them.

"It was really just a shock to us, and we are so thankful that she thought of us,” said Kathy Hurley of Algoma-Echo Bay 4-H Association.

“It’s really nice to have the little extra money we can do for the kids."

Even gusty weather and waves did stop hundreds from coming out to enjoy a good time on the water – with the community calling the event ‘a hit.’

Those in attendance said it was great to share some music with friends and family on the water and meet new people.

"It’s pretty different but it is pretty fun," said Lucky Barthelmes with 4-H.

Monika told CTV News that it was great to see the different communities in the area com together.

“Echo Lake has a community and then there's Ojibway Park,” she said.

“People were like, 'we're so excited to come out' so it’s been all very positive."

The Trahans said that Rock the Dock will not be a one-off and they hope to make it bigger and better each year – next summer they plan to involve more local bands and hold the waterfront concert earlier in the season.

The LakeHouse staff said they are also planning to host other events like children’s fishing derbies.

For more information on the LakeHouse, visit their social media page.