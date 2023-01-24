iHeartRadio

Rock the Park to return to the Forest City in July


Chris Steele, left, George Pettit and Wade MacNeil, of Alexisonfire, perform during the Festival d'ete de Quebec on Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Quebec City. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

It’s a sure sign that summer is on the horizon, with the artists co-headlining the final night of Rock the Park being announced on Tuesday.

On July 15, Harris Park will host Canadian co-headliners Billy Talent and Alexisonfire.

Also on the bill is hip hop legend Cypress Hill.

Rock the Park is set to run from July 12 to 15. 

Tickets go on sale Friday morning. 

