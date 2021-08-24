Rock The River returns to the stage in Saskatoon

Postponed last summer because of public health restrictions, Rock The River is back at the Delta Bessborough Gardens in downtown Saskatoon.

“This is our first music event since the restrictions were lifted on the pandemic so all of our staff are so excited to get back to hosting events, hosting large crowds and having fun and putting on great events in Saskatoon,” said Scott Ford, executive director of SaskTel Centre.

Sunday evening, Rock The River features The Spoons, who have not performed in Saskatoon in 30 years. Regina’s Streetheart closes the night and the three-day festival.

Over the past three days classic rock bands including Harlequin, Honeymoon Suite, Glass Tiger and Prism hit the stage.