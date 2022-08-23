Rock Your Roots Walk for Reconciliation rescheduled

The annual Rock Your Roots Walk for Reconciliation has been rescheduled for Sept. 30.

The event was previously cancelled on June 21 due to extreme weather.

“The significance of a walk can be attributed to the Sunday walks in residential schools; this was often the only time when siblings and cousins of different genders might be reunited,” Judy Pelly, a residential school survivor and member of the Rock Your Roots Walk organizing committee said.

“It’s meaningful to see Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples come together in this way.”

Now the event will take place on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation between 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. beginning at Central Urban Métis Federation Inc. (CUMFI) and ending at the “Where our Paths Cross” Reconciliation Circle art installation in Victoria Park.

The walk, which has seen thousands of people attend in past years, was first held in 2016. The intent of this event is to answer the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada's Calls to Action by demonstrating a commitment to Reconciliation, honouring Residential School Survivors, and continuing work toward an inclusive community.

“This walk is an opportunity to learn about and honour First Nation and Métis residential school survivors,” Shirley Isbister, president of CUMFI said. “It’s an inclusive event that welcomes everyone to come out and participate. We look forward to being together.”