Rockaholics join CJAY92, local businesses to donate van, cash to family of Angela McKenzie

The mother of Angela McKenzie — the mother of five killed in a recent crash — was in tears as she and her five grandchildren were presented with a new van and $40,000 in cash and gift certificates Thursday.

Sylvia McKenzie is now the caregiver of the siblings, who range in age from nine to 17, as their father passed away in February.

McKenzie didn't have a vehicle big enough to accommodate all of her grandchildren and had been making several trips to get them all to school.

"They were super happy when that van rolled up they were pretty excited," said Larry McKenzie, the children's uncle. "It’s good, just the support of everyone in the community. Just knowing there are millions of people, or hundreds of thousands of people, out there supporting us and doing whatever they can to help."

Morning show hosts Jesse and JD from CJAY92, a sister station of CTV, wanted to support the McKenzie family and spearheaded an effort to donate $20,000 in cash. The hosts also brought House of Cars on board and the company donated the new van to the family.

South Trail Chrysler also donated $5,000, plus $2,500 in Superstore gift cards and an additional $2,500 in Walmart gift cards.

"When we heard the story, we mentioned it on the radio and we told our Rockaholics —that's what we call our listeners — that we wanted to help," said Jesse. "It was amazing to see how many of our listeners at CJAY92 wanted to help."

Angela McKenzie was killed in a late night crash on May 10 at the intersection of 17th Avenue and 36th Street S.E. when a stolen pickup truck smashed into the minivan she was driving.

Police are now searching for the man they believe was behind the wheel of the Chevrolet Silverado, Talal Amer. He is also accused of firing shots at another vehicle minutes prior to the crash.

Amer, who has a long criminal history and is a known gangster, is wanted on Canada-wide warrants for multiple charges including attempted murder, manslaughter and weapons offences.

On Wednesday, police released pictures of a vehicle parked nearby in hopes of speaking with the owner who is considered a potential witness.

They believe that driver may have given a ride to the 29-year-old, unaware of the shooting and crash that had just occurred.