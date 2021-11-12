'Rocked it': Couple's rainy Vancouver proposal caught on camera

Vancouver's rainy weather doesn't appear to be dampening everyone's plans as a waterfront proposal was caught on camera Thursday.

CTV News Vancouver's cameras captured a special moment between a couple huddled under an umbrella by English Bay.

In the video, Patrick Zalameda can be seen down on one knee, then Sandra Browkl leans over for a kiss.

"I planned it out very nervously, obviously, and did it. Rocked it. Now engaged," Zalameda told CTV News after he popped the question.

The couple has been together for six years.

"I'm just so happy," Browkl said. "It's been so long that I've been waiting for this."

Zalameda and Browkl haven't picked a wedding date but say they're planning to hold the celebration in about two years.