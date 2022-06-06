Rockers Big Sugar play Barrie bar for mental health

Big Sugar returns to the stage with a new lineup and a new cause.

After the tragic loss of long-time bassist Gary Lowe in 2018 to cancer, bandleader Gordie Johnson spent the past four years reimagining Big Sugar.

With Lowe’s son Ben now on bass, Big Sugar is hitting the road and stopping in Barrie to donate the proceeds to the Canadian Mental Health Association.

"Our music has always been about roots and culture and this is a perfect piece of that evolution," Johnson said.

A renewed Big Sugar will also include former tour mate drummer Joe Magistro (Black Crowes, B52s) and Scandinavian Indie-rock keyboardist Kat Ottosen.

Big Sugar is scheduled to take the stage in Barrie on June 10 at 9 p.m.