Rockers Big Sugar play Barrie bar for mental health
CTVNews.ca Barrie Producer
Cheryl Browne
Big Sugar returns to the stage with a new lineup and a new cause.
After the tragic loss of long-time bassist Gary Lowe in 2018 to cancer, bandleader Gordie Johnson spent the past four years reimagining Big Sugar.
With Lowe’s son Ben now on bass, Big Sugar is hitting the road and stopping in Barrie to donate the proceeds to the Canadian Mental Health Association.
"Our music has always been about roots and culture and this is a perfect piece of that evolution," Johnson said.
A renewed Big Sugar will also include former tour mate drummer Joe Magistro (Black Crowes, B52s) and Scandinavian Indie-rock keyboardist Kat Ottosen.
Big Sugar is scheduled to take the stage in Barrie on June 10 at 9 p.m.
-
Here are the five worst roads in northern OntarioThe results of the annual CAA Worst Roads list for 2022 and Greater Sudbury has three of the top five in northern Ontario.
-
Gas prices continue record-breaking surge in Calgary, across CanadaThe price of fuel across Canada remains a central talking point amongst drivers who find themselves facing sky high prices at the pump.
-
#JustCurious What goes into the price of a litre of gasoline?#JustCurious What goes into the price of a litre of gasoline? Here's the answer:
-
Halifax police seek suspect after robbery at south end gas stationHalifax Regional Police are looking for a suspect after a gas station in the city’s south end was robbed Monday night.
-
PM sidesteps guest-list controversy, urges focus on 'important issues' at L.A. summitPrime Minister Justin Trudeau isn't saying whether he supports President Joe Biden's decision to exclude Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba from this week's Summit of the Americas.
-
WRDSB trustee voted out of several future meetings and sessionsWaterloo Region District School Board trustees have decided to boot one of their own from a number future meetings and sessions.
-
Halifax welcomes fourth largest cruise ship in the worldThe fourth largest cruise ship in the world, The Royal Caribbean International Oasis of the Seas, arrived at the Port of Halifax Tuesday morning.
-
Rainfall watches and warnings in effect TuesdayRainfall watches and warnings are in effect for most of f southern Ontario, stretching from Chatham-Kent up through Ottawa.
-
A wet, cloudy day ahead for the capital, chance of thunderstormsA wet, cloudy day ahead for the capital, chance of thunderstorms