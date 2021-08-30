Rockets fired at Kabul airport amid U.S. withdrawal hit homes
Rocket fire apparently targeting Kabul's international airport struck a nearby neighbourhood on Monday, the eve of the deadline for American troops to withdraw from the country's longest war after the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt.
-
Some Ontario businesses believe vaccine passports will avoid them going bankruptThe owner of a storied Toronto music venue says its revenues are a tenth of what they were before the pandemic — and a vaccine passport might be one way to stop live music venues from going bankrupt.
-
B.C. hiring back hospital cleaners, food services workers almost 2 decades after privatization pushAlmost two decades after the B.C. government laid off thousands of hospital support workers, pushing them into lower-paid corporate contracts, the province is repatriating their positions.
-
'Skydrive' model a succes says airshow organizersThe 2021 Airshow London weekend wrapped up Sunday and organizers are touting the efficiency of the ‘Skydrive’ model.
-
Manitoba provides $7.5M in funding for International Peace GardensThe Manitoba government is providing the International Peace Gardens with $7.5 million in funding.
-
RCMP, SAR crews search for missing Langley womanA large search effort is underway for a Langley City woman who went missing over the weekend.
-
Belle River residents pay tribute to town's mascotA beloved wild turkey known to keep traffic in line has been the talk of the town in Belle River.
-
Active COVID-19 cases have increased more than 250% in north Sask.Active COVID-19 cases in the north half of Saskatchewan have risen more than 250 per cent as the province enters a fourth wave.
-
Manitoba teen dies of injuries after falling from pick-up truckA 16-year-old boy from the RM of Brokenhead is dead after he fell from the back of a pick-up truck in a parking lot in Beausejour.
-
Alberta to offer booster shots to seniors in care facilities, immunocompromised peopleThe province will also make Pfizer and Moderna doses available to travellers going somewhere that does not accept AstraZeneca or a mix as proof of full vaccination.